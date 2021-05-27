newsbreak-logo
Trae Young Spit On By NY Knicks Fan, Team Bans Idiot Indefinitely, Cops Involved

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

The NY Knicks have determined an idiot fan SPIT on Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young during Wednesday night’s game at MSG … and now the mouthy fan has been banned indefinitely. It all went down with around 8 minutes left in the 4th quarter of the Knicks vs. Hawks playoff...

