(Atwater MN-) Fire crews were called to a fire at Atwater Ford on Highway 12 in Atwater this morning. At 5:30 there was a report of a vehicle on fire in the back parking lot of the dealership. When Atwater fire crews arrived they found two vehicles on fire and the fire was spreading to the nearby building. Mutual aid was requested from the Kandiyohi Fire Department. The fire was extinguished and fire crews left the scene shortly before 7 a.m. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department and State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.