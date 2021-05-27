The Ultimate Guide to using a Bitcoin Escrow Service
An escrow is a standard financial arrangement to add security to transactions. The agreement includes a third party with the responsibility of holding funds in safekeeping until the two parties meet the obligation terms. As you know, bitcoin shares several properties with cash. Therefore, once a Buyer and Seller exchange funds, it is nearly impossible to get back. Immutability has its benefits; however, they also make transactions with unknown parties difficult.www.newsbtc.com