Markets

The Ultimate Guide to using a Bitcoin Escrow Service

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn escrow is a standard financial arrangement to add security to transactions. The agreement includes a third party with the responsibility of holding funds in safekeeping until the two parties meet the obligation terms. As you know, bitcoin shares several properties with cash. Therefore, once a Buyer and Seller exchange funds, it is nearly impossible to get back. Immutability has its benefits; however, they also make transactions with unknown parties difficult.

