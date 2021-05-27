An Oral History of the Interstitial Ska Music on Friends

GIRES- the Global Institute for Research, Edcuation & Scholarhip in Amsterdam. GIRES, the Global Institute for Research, Education and Scholarship is committed to offering the tools that support the endeavors of global scholarly community. Oral history, a highly significant source of information, has been underestimated for decades.We, in GIRES, believe in the power of personal testimonies and that we ought to understand, explore, respect and preserve history. Local history and oral testimonies can have a great magnitude and affect our understanding of the past. Global history is shaped by such clusters of information; personal stories can offer clear view of past events, describe a forgotten reality and even help us re-write history. Despite if we consider such information important, oral history can be instrumental in the formation of collective memory and the shaping of national identities.