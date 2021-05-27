An Oral History of the Interstitial Ska Music on Friends
With the Friends reunion out on HBO Max, there’s never been a better time to talk about the most under-examined element of the hit sitcom: the iconic ska music that sometimes played for a few seconds in between scenes. That’s an idea and a peg, right? I think it’s good enough. We reached out to the cast and crew behind the show to reminisce about the sound that changed the way we experienced establishing shots of Manhattan apartment buildings.www.mcsweeneys.net