Materialise and EOS announce 3D printing first with Airbus
Materialise has announced a first in its ongoing additive manufacturing partnership with Airbus. Together with fellow 3D printing leader EOS, the companies has been qualified by the aerospace giant to manufacture flight-ready parts using EOS’s laser sintering technology, specifically the EOS P 770, and a flame-retardant polyamide (PA 2241 FR) powder. The announcement means the duo are the first suppliers to be qualified by Airbus to produce laser sintered parts under its Airbus Process Specification AIPS 03-07-022.www.tctmagazine.com