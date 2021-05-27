newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Materialise and EOS announce 3D printing first with Airbus

By Laura Griffiths
tctmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterialise has announced a first in its ongoing additive manufacturing partnership with Airbus. Together with fellow 3D printing leader EOS, the companies has been qualified by the aerospace giant to manufacture flight-ready parts using EOS’s laser sintering technology, specifically the EOS P 770, and a flame-retardant polyamide (PA 2241 FR) powder. The announcement means the duo are the first suppliers to be qualified by Airbus to produce laser sintered parts under its Airbus Process Specification AIPS 03-07-022.

www.tctmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A320#3d Printing#Eos#3d Design#Additive Manufacturing#Industrial Design#Print Design#Eos Pa 2241 Fr#Ultem#Finnair#Emea#Tct Magazine#Industrial 3d Printing#Technologies#Complex Design Features#Laser Sintering#Aircraft Interior Parts#Fdm Technology#Installation#Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

P&W matures low-emission technologies but near-term focus rests on GTF

Pratt & Whitney’s near-term focus remains squarely on improving the architecture of the geared turbofan (GTF) engine, and possibly developing larger variants, while waiting for future low-emission technologies to mature. But behind the scenes, a cadre of engineers and scientists with P&W and other companies within the Raytheon Technologies group...
Aerospace & Defensenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos Engineering, QinetiQ, etc.

“Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Vistara Takes Its First Owned Airbus A320neo

Vistara has taken delivery of its first owned Airbus A320neo this week. The aircraft, registered VT-TQE, arrived in Delhi from Toulouse on Saturday morning, increasing the fleet size to 46. The latest addition takes Vistara’s owned fleet to three aircraft. New addition. Similar to many Indian carriers, a vast majority...
DesignTree Hugger

New Tech Meets Ancient Material in This 3D Printed Clay House

Using the earth under one's feet as a building material is one of the world's oldest techniques, with some examples dating back at least 10,000 years in the Middle East and North Africa. Whether it's rammed, mixed with straw, or compressed into blocks, building with mud remains quite straightforward, but some of the newer technologies have pushed its evolution considerably, most notably with the relatively recent advent of 3D printing.
Aerospace & DefenseAzom.com

Could 3D Printing Drive Down the Cost of Space Exploration?

Image Credit: Guitar photographer/Shutterstock.com. 3D printing – an additive manufacturing (AM) technique – is increasingly used for large industrial purposes. It is often much cheaper than traditional industrial manufacturing methods, especially in bespoke or low-volume applications. Now, 3D printing is increasingly becoming adopted in the space sector. 3D Printing for...
Engineeringhackaday.com

3D Printing A Centrifugal Water Pump

Once upon a time, 3D printing was about churning out tiny Yodas and Pikachus, but these days, useful things are regularly 3D printed too. A great example is this centrifugal water pump that can really deliver the juice, courtesy of [Connor]. The pump’s housings and impeller are all 3D printed...
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

EOS and Materialise Qualify Flight Ready Polymer Sintered Parts for Airbus

Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) has qualified EOS’ PA 2241 FR flame retardant polyamide 12 material for Airbus. From now on, under Airbus Process Specification AIPS 03-07-022, Airbus or its suppliers can order parts in this material from Materialise, making the service bureau the first qualified for flight sintered parts for Airbus. Previously Materialise qualified SABIC’s 9085 ULTEM material, as well, for material extrusion.
Engineeringkitco.com

Anglo American explores 3D printing technologies

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the project includes an analysis of Anglo American's inventory of spare parts, such...
Technology3DPrint.com

GoProto Delivers 3D Printed Comms System for Combat Vehicles

Australian rapid manufacturing provider GoProto delivered locally 3D printed dismount communication components for next-generation combat vehicles to Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA), a subsidiary of German technology firm Rheinmetall. GoProto is the first Melbourne-based 3D printing provider to work with RDA and provide critical products for its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), demonstrating what the 3D printing service provider calls a “viable in-country solution” in advanced manufacturing for sovereign industrial capability.
Technologytctmagazine.com

Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS721M-8 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system which is equipped with eight 1KW lasers. The company introduced the platform at TCT Asia, along with dual and quad laser options of the FS721M system for limited commercial orders. Boasting a build volume of 720 x 420 x 420 mm, Farsoon says its FS721M offering addresses the challenges of size constraints, process control, cost efficiency and production stability. It anticipates high-volume series production opportunities in the mould and tooling, automotive and large-format industrial manufacturing markets.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Shapeways teams up with Mimaki to offer full-colour 3D printed parts

Shapeways has partnered with Mimaki to offer full colour 3D printing, enabling surgery preparation, real estate development model and customisable collectible applications. Bringing the Mimaki High Definition Full Colour into its extensive digital manufacturing offering, Shapeways is now providing instant quote access for its customers to explore full-colour, 3D printed parts.
Electronicstctmagazine.com

Satori launches VL2800 MSLA 3D printing system

Satori has announced the launch of its ‘big volume, high precision’ VL2800 3D printing system via Kickstarter. The VL2800 is powered by Masked Stereolithography and will be sold for £3,075, with the fastest campaign supporters able to purchase the machine with a 30% discount at £2,150. Satori’s second 3D printing...
Technologytctmagazine.com

3D Systems adds four new Figure 4 3D printing materials

3D Systems has today added four new 3D printing materials to its Figure 4 platform, aimed at batch-run, end-use part manufacturing and prototyping applications. The materials have been described as “production-capable” and include Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black, Figure 4 Tough 65C Black, Figure 4 Tough 60C White, and Figure 4 Rigid Gray. These latest resins are said to feature long-term mechanical performance and stability in indoor and outdoor environments and are suitable for complex applications in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and motorsports, healthcare, industrial goods, and aerospace and defense.
BicyclesHigh Performance Composites

Arevo debuts custom, 3D-printed composite scooter

On May 26, additive manufacturing specialist Arevo (Milpitas, Calif., U.S.) launches Scotsman, a new electric scooter brand whose flagship product is a custom 3D-printed, carbon fiber/thermoplastic composite electric kickscooter. Scotsman’s entire unibody construction — frame, handlebar, stem and foldable baseboard — are 3D-printed with aerospace-grade Hexcel (Stamford, Conn., U.S.) carbon...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Completes First Five-blade H145 Retrofit

Airbus Helicopters has performed the first conversion of a four-blade H145 light twin to the new five-blade version, the company announced on Tuesday. The helicopter, which was handed over in 2018 to German air ambulance operator DRF Luftrettung, will be located at DRF’s base in Villingen-Schwenningen. The new five-blade bearingless...
Business3dprintingprogress.com

Evonik and Farsoon Strengthen Collaboration on 3D Printing Materials

The specialty chemicals company Evonik and China's largest SLS 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon are strengthening their collaboration in powder-based 3D printing. Both companies aim to open up market access to new large-scale industrial applications in the higher temperature range. Evonik is contributing its expertise in polymer-based 3D printing materials and Farsoon is bringing its expertise inpowder-based 3D printers to the joint effort. As a part of this, the specialty chemicals company has already successfully tested the ready-to-use polymer powder INFINAM® PA 6005 P (polyamide 613) with higher temperature resistance on Farsoon's ST252P and HT403P series machines. The development of new formulations is underway. For further information see the IDTechEx report on 3D Printed Materials Market 2020-2030: COVID Edition.
Business3DPrint.com

Danish AM Hub gets €5.4M to Invest in 3D Printing Denmark

Germany, Sweden, and the U.S. got an early lead in 3D printing because the first technologies were commercialized and found initial industrial applications in those countries. The Netherlands became a focal point of the consumer 3D printing wave later on. Subsequently, Chinese firms and U.S. VC funding brought their countries to the fore. But, in the land of Lego and open-faced sandwiches, there was little to no 3D printing activity. Bereft of the tight focus of pro-3D printing Singapore and the largess of the gung ho folks in the UAE, the Danish AM Hub had to make do.