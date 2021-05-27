Cancel
Violent Crimes

Watch Bleachers perform new song, “How Dare You Want More,” on ‘Fallon’

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleachers premiered a new song called “How Dare You Want More” during their performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday. The track is set to appear on the Jack Antonoff-led band’s upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

rock947.com
Bruce Springsteen
Jack Antonoff
Jimmy Fallon
