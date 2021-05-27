Cancel
Video Games

The next mainline Sonic game will release in 2022

By Chris Penwell
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an exciting day to be a Sonic fan as Sega has finally announced when the next mainline game will release. While the title seems cryptic, we do know that it will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022. Sega said during...

#Sonic Adventure#Sonic X#Sonic Colors#Ps4#Wii#Nintendo Switch#Dreamcast#Mainline Sonic#Trailer#Gamepur#Ps5#Today#Running#Leaves
