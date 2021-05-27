The Best Modern Horizons 2 Reprints for Commander (So Far)

Hello, everyone. Welcome to episode 292 of Against the Odds. Modern Horizons 2 is here, which means that today, we get to play with one of my all-time favorite cards in Modern for the first time: Upheaval! Why would we want to play a card that bounces all of our permanents along with our opponent's permanents? The answer is that if we can break the symmetry of Upheaval (which is actually super easy because all it requires is us making a lot of mana), it's pretty close to a one-card combo that wins the game when it resolves. While winning is fine, Upheaval lets you win in style and might be one of the best cards for picking up flawless victories in all of Modern! What are the odds of winning with Upheaval in our new post–Modern Horizons 2 Modern format? How many flawless victories and salty scoops can we get along the way? Let's get to the video and find out in today's Against the Odds; then, we'll talk more about the deck!