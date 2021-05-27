The Best Modern Horizons 2 Reprints for Commander (So Far)

In celebration of the game’s 30th anniversary, gaming company Arcade1Up has announced its upcoming release of a home arcade machine that will feature The Simpsons arcade game. The game, first released in 1991, is a 4 player beat-’em-up, a popular genre at the time. It follows beloved family Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Bart Simpson as they fight to retrieve baby Maggie, who was captured by antagonist Mr. Burns. Each character has their own signature weapon, which was controlled by a joystick and two buttons per player. Preorders for the rerelease of the game open on July 15, and the cabinet will come with a surprise bonus game and support for online multiplayer. The price is not yet announced, but it will likely retail at around $599 and be slightly smaller than a traditional arcade cabinet.