5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: AMC, Ford, Boeing
Stocks ended mixed Thursday as core capital goods orders in the U.S. rose more than forecast and jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low. AMC Entertainment continued to rise as the world's biggest movie chain's market value exceeded $10 billion for the first time. AMC's stock has more than doubled since the company reported quarterly results on May 6, and amid the pandemic restrictions, it raised more than $1 billion in financing to avoid bankruptcy.www.msn.com