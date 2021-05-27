Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: AMC, Ford, Boeing

By Rob Lenihan
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended mixed Thursday as core capital goods orders in the U.S. rose more than forecast and jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low. AMC Entertainment continued to rise as the world's biggest movie chain's market value exceeded $10 billion for the first time. AMC's stock has more than doubled since the company reported quarterly results on May 6, and amid the pandemic restrictions, it raised more than $1 billion in financing to avoid bankruptcy.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Ford Shares#Tesla Shares#Amc Entertainment#Rbc#General Electric#Beyond Meat#Lantheus Holdings#Pylarify#Airbus Eadsy#Company#Meat Shares#Rose#Sector#Reddit Traders#Mixed Thursday#Bankruptcy#Federal Regulators#Jobless Claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksMinot Daily News

Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale

(AP) — Technology companies helped drag stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% weekly loss. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stock Gainers: NASDAQ:RCON, NASDAQ:BOOM, NASDAQ:NESR, NASDAQ:SND

Here are the recap for the top 4 major microcap stock gainers in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector trading on Thursday. keep an eye on the following stocks. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) continued to move higher and one of the biggest gainers last month in the Oil & Gas sector. The stock soared 14.77% to close at $13.68. On Thursday, the stock made a new 52-week high of $13.79. The stock opened at $12.05 and moved within a wide range of $12 – $13.79.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As U.S. Economy Adds 559,000 Jobs; Apple, Tesla Rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 100 points Friday, as the U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs last month. Apple and Tesla stock rebounded from Thursday's losses. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 1.3% Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 2.1% in today's stock market. Caterpillar (CAT)...
StocksInvestorPlace

Reddit Stocks: What Are Top Meme Stocks AMC, GME and BB Doing Today?

Meme stocks loved by Reddit traders are on the move today and it’s not all rainbows and sunshine as some of them are losing steam. Reddit has been rallying shares all week long and boosting them higher in massive short squeezes. While some stocks are still on the rise, others appear to have run their course and are starting to fall back to previous levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.54% to $347.90. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.7% to $335.60. The SPDR S&P...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: DocuSign, Five Below, MongoDB & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. DocuSign (DOCU) – DocuSign shares rallied 6.8% in premarket trading after the company beat Wall Street forecasts by 16 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates, and DocuSign gave an upbeat outlook as more companies adopt its electronic signature technology.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Rebounds On Jobs Report; GM Revs Higher As AMC, Meme Stocks Fly

The stock market rally ended a few days of quiet action as the Nasdaq slumped below its 50-day line on Thursday, then rebounded powerfully Friday on a just-right jobs report. AMC Entertainment (AMC) continued to skyrocket, though it came off highs amid multiple AMC stock sales. Other meme stocks touted on Reddit also rose sharply, including BlackBerry (BB) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). General Motors (GM) jumped as it expects to beat first-half targets as it manages chip supplies. Several other auto stocks rallied, but Tesla (TSLA) tumbled on China demand fears and various recalls.
Marketsnewsverses.com

Shares making the largest strikes noon: AMC, BlackBerry, Ford and extra

AMC Leisure — The movie show operator’s shares closed 18% decrease after AMC mentioned it might supply and promote as much as 11.55 million shares of its Class A typical inventory. Extra shares dilute the worth of the present inventory for shareholders. AMC captured Wall Avenue’s consideration this week as retail traders doubled down on the struggling firm. The inventory rallied 95% on Wednesday alone.
MarketsZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, CocaCola & Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), The CocaCola Company (KO) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why DocuSign Is Trading Higher Today

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is trading higher Friday morning after the electronic signature company announced better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $469.1 million, which beat the estimate of $437.81 million.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics

Stocks finished higher Friday as tech stocks surged and investors took heart from U.S. jobs data. DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report rose after the provider of electronic signature solutions reported a narrower fiscal-first-quarter loss on 58% higher revenue. The results, and the company's revenue outlook for the fiscal second quarter...
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Friday - DocuSign, Ford, AMC

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include DocuSign, MongoDB, Ford and AMC. Stock futures were down Friday as traders awaited key U.S. jobs data following an encouraging reading on unemployment. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday. 1. DocuSign DOCU | Up 6.7%. Shares of DocuSign...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial and AMC Stocks Dropped Today

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) gave back a portion of their recent gains on Friday. By the close of trading, Sundial's and AMC's stock prices were down 15.5% and 6.7%, respectively. So what. After rocketing from $12.08 on May 21 to as high as $72.62 on...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Reverses Higher As Techs Slump; AMC, BBBY Stock Cause Whiplash In Meme Mania

Stocks were mixed midday Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed higher after erasing a big early loss. Tech stocks were under pressure. The Nasdaq slumped 0.9%, the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, and the Dow Jones industrials reversed to a 0.1% gain in today's stock market. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 lagged, down 1.1%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks gains modest overall, AMC nearly doubles

Wall Street wrapped up another wobbly day of trading Wednesday with modest gains for the major stock indexes, as energy and technology companies kept losses elsewhere in the market in check. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.14% after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Strength...