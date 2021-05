At this point last year, it was clear the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled. We were knee-deep in the worst of the pandemic and in-person film festivals seemed like an absolutely ludicrous idea. Well, a year later, not only is Cannes returning for 2021 (though a few months late), but according to Thierry Fremaux, the director of the festival, the event is going to be bigger than ever, in more ways than one.