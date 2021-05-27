Whistles to close Glasgow store after 18 years trading

When the original NoMad opened in Manhattan back in 2012, New Yorkers instantly fell in love. Here was a place that really got their city, the boutique hotel come of age. It kickstarted a whole neighbourhood – north of Madison Square Park – and its bar became a rendezvous darling, stirring Dirty Martinis with aplomb. By comparison, Covent Garden has been more or less fashionable for centuries, but NoMad will pin a new centre of gravity here. This is a big-thinking, blockbuster hotel that knows how to have fun. And as London emerges out of lockdown, it seems to crystallise the renewed optimism and energy of the capital. Maybe the Roaring Twenties can begin again here.