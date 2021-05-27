Whistles to close Glasgow store after 18 years trading

It’s not every day you see a royal wearing a super dressed-down outfit. More often than not, prestigious public figures like Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia opt for elegant dresses, tailored suiting, cashmere and wool-blend coats, pleated skirts, and other occasion-appropriate attire. For this reason, a recent photo shared on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account might’ve took many fans by surprise. Over the weekend, the royal couple shared a COVID-19 vaccination moment that featured Middleton wearing blue jeans from & Other Stories with an equally as casual white top. It’s worth noting that the Duchess’ entire outfit was composed of foolproof basics from affordable fashion brands — barring her exquisite sapphire engagement ring, of course.