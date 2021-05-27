newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How Matt Gaetz helped make Ron DeSantis

By Matt Dixon
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just weeks after he took office as governor, Ron DeSantis held a press conference with Rep. Matt Gaetz that left Florida’s political class befuddled. Standing with Republicans DeSantis and Gaetz (R-Fla.) was a major Democratic donor, John Morgan, who bankrolled Florida’s medical marijuana ballot measure. The trio...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Don Gaetz
Person
Halsey Beshears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Politics#Florida Governor#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#Congress#Villages#Orlando Sentinel#Fox News#Politico#Rep Matt Gaetz#Desantis Appointees#Longtime Gop Fundraiser#Tallahassee#Reelection#R Ga#R Fla#Florida Surgeon General#Jason Surgeon General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthMother Jones

Ron DeSantis Won’t Let Cruise Ships Require Vaccines

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Fifteen months ago, the saga of the Diamond Princess showed the world how swiftly the coronavirus could spread in a confined space. Nearly 700 COVID infections were ultimately found onboard the cruise ship, which kept more than 3,600 passengers and crew in quarantine for weeks while anchored in a Japanese port. More than a dozen people died. By March 2020, all major cruise lines had announced temporary pauses in service as passengers cancelled their trips en masse, afraid of getting stuck on a “floating death trap.” That month, the CDC issued a “no-sail” order, effectively shutting down the industry.
Florida Staterebelnews.com

Florida is "blessed" to have star governor Ron DeSantis in charge: Alex Newman

Here in Canada, Conservative leaders are basically indistinguishable from the worst Liberal or New Democrat politicians. In the United States, conservative Republican governors are holding the line on freedom and civil liberties during the time of the coronavirus, led by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has been under attack for his approach to the coronavirus since the very beginning. Mainstream media and the left all predicted mass casualties because he didn't cancel spring break on the beach.
Presidential Electionmichaelsavage.com

Ron DeSantis says lockdowns turned ‘Democrats into Republicans’

Media’s ‘phony narratives’ aren’t swaying people, says the Governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis believes “lockdowns” are turning Democrats into Republicans. During a Republican Governors Association town hall on Fox News Wednesday night, DeSantis made the case that Florida freedom is drawing people from blue states rejecting the media’s “phony narratives” about the state’s pandemic performance.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Matt Gaetz tells supporters to use ‘2nd Amendment’ against Big Tech: report

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz had a message for his supporters and Big Tech at a recent rally concerning the constitutional amendment that gives Americans the right to bear arms. Gaetz was in Georgia on Thursday night speaking at a rally with Marjorie Greene-Taylor, the Daily Mail reported. Gaetz accused Big Tech, as in Google, Facebook and Twitter, of “silencing” conservatives and said his ...
Lakeland, FLfloridanationalnews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis is excited to announce two new judicial appointments to the Tenth Circuit Court and the Hillsborough County Court. Judge Lori Winstead, of Lakeland, to serve as Judge on the Tenth Circuit Court. Judge Winstead has been a judge on the Polk County Court...
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ committee has already raised more than $5M in May

It was a pretty good month, and it's not over. Even ahead of any Memorial Day weekend activity, the committee supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection is reporting a huge May. As of Thursday, Friends of Ron DeSantis pulled in $5,148,847 in fresh contributions. While that’s just over a third of...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has framed himself as a champion of Florida’s cruise industry, but on one key issue, they’re on a collision course.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that cruise ships can set sail again by July – without bothersome test cruises – as long as 98 per cent of their crew and 95 per cent of their passengers are vaccinated. There’s just one problem: governor DeSantis has already signed an executive order banning businesses from checking their customers’ vaccination status – exactly what the cruise companies would need to do.“I’ve been saying it’s a...
Politicspalmerreport.com

Matt Gaetz’s missing money

And now the latest installment in “As Matt Gaetz falls apart even more with each passing hour.” Gaetz (freak-insurrection party-Florida) is now on Twitter manically defending his evil statement about the 2nd Amendment. As Palmer Report told you, Gaetz went ballistic, insisting the Second Amendment was all about peoples’ rights...
Tallahassee, FLChipley Bugle

Governor Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to prepare for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Florida Department of Revenue are encouraging Floridians to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season by taking advantage of the 2021 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Matt Gaetz Encourages Supporters to Shoot Silicon Valley Execs Over Alleged Suppression of Conservative Voices

A frequent refrain that Republicans love to drone on about is how social media networks supposedly suppress conservative voices. The problem with that complaint, though, is that it’s not actually true at all. For instance, on virtually any given day on Facebook, i.e. the biggest social media platform in the world, the top-performing posts are from conservatives, and very often they have a lock on the top 10. But setting aside the actual reality of the situation, let’s pretend for a moment that these private companies did have a bias against right-wing viewpoints. Some might say the appropriate recourse would be to protest against them and then...get on with one’s life? Or protest them ad nauseam! Of course, when we say protest, we mean with words and perhaps even petitions, and not by going out and shooting a bunch of Silicon Valley executives, as Rep. Matt Gaetz seemingly suggested on Thursday night.