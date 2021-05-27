This video captures the punches that knocked out a Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s teeth
A new video shows a passenger’s assault that left a Southwest Airlines flight attendant bloodied and missing two teeth. The passenger has been charged criminally in the assault, which included repeatedly punching a flight attendant after ignoring instructions to put up her tray table and keep her seat belt on, according to CBS Sacramento. The video, posted to YouTube Wednesday by CBS 8 San Diego, showed a woman lunging toward the flight attendant and punching her before another passenger stepped between the two to stop the fight.www.dallasnews.com