CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wolfgang Van Halen’s surname and musical lineage could be both blessing and curse. He’s certainly managed to make it the former. With music in his DNA thanks to father Eddie Van Halen -- who titled the instrumental “316” after his son’s birthday and also named a line of guitars after him -- Wolfgang became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006 at the age of 15. He toured twice and recorded a studio album (2012′s “A Different Kind of Truth”) with Van Halen, and also appeared as an avatar in the “Guitar Hero: Van Halen” game. Van Halen, 30, also recorded with Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti’s solo project and with Sevendust’s Clint Lowery. But making his own music has long been a primary goal.