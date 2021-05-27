Cancel
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mt. Lebanon awards contract for parks master plan, recreation center study

By Harry Funk
Pennsylvania Almanac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Lebanon residents will have plenty of opportunity to share their thoughts about how the municipality addresses the future of local parks and recreation. Environmental Planning & Design LLC has been awarded a contract as the primary consultant for updating Mt. Lebanon’s parks master plan for the first time since 2003, and to conduct a feasibility study regarding potential improvements to the 44-year-old recreation center.

