'First Kill': Netflix adds 11 actors to vampire series

Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of the Netflix series "First Kill."

May 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding new actors to its First Kill series.

The streaming service said Thursday that 11 actors have joined the cast of the vampire series.

The new show will feature Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter's Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings, Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), Dylan McNamara (Ambition), MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen and Roberto Mendez.

Wise, Moore, Goodman and Mullings will play Talia, Jack, Apollo and Theo Burns, a family of monster hunters, while Mitchell, Swenson, Dzienny and McNamara will play Margot, Sebastian, Elinor and Oliver Fairmont, a family of vampires.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.

First Kill is written by Felicia D. Henderson and Victoria "V.E." Schwab and is based on a short story by Schwab. The series follows Juliette (Hook), a teenage vampire who discovers the new girl in town Calliope (Lewis) comes from a family of celebrated monster hunters.

"Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill, and unfortunately, way too easy to fall for," an official description reads.

First Kill will consist of eight episodes. Production on the series is underway.