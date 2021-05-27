Cancel
Is Meloetta coming to Pokémon Go in Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s date for Pokémon Go has been an exciting development with additional news about this year’s theme and the many Pokémon players will encounter over the festival’s weekend. A reward exclusive for players who purchase the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket is a Mythical Pokémon. These Pokémon become available later on in Pokémon Go to other players, but everyone who buys the Go Fest ticket has the chance to receive it first. It has not been announced about what Mythical Pokémon it could be, but with the theme of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 being a musical concert, many believe it’s going to be Meloetta.

