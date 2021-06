GRUNDY COUNTY- It’s been a long 14 months for pretty much everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic affected daily life in a host of ways, but it’s been especially tough on the residents and employees at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. With vaccines now widely available and restrictions easing across the country, the leaders at these facilities, who adopted stringent protocols in hopes of preventing a potentially deadly outbreak of the virus, are excited to welcome back family and friends.