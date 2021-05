In a year where everything was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, homelessness in Boulder County was no different. COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the unhoused community, city officials noted in the staff memo provided to Boulder City Council during its annual homelessness update on Tuesday. There were limited in-person services due to public health restrictions. The pandemic hampered Boulder’s housing efforts and required that the city develop the COVID-19 Recovery Center, a separate space for those who tested positive or were symptomatic, the memo states.