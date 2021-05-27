New Sonic The Hedgehog Art Book Up For Preorder With Amazon Discount

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSega laid out more of its plans to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary in a Sonic Central presentation that unveiled new games and collabs for the beloved blue hedgehog, but longtime Sonic fans can also get their hands on some new merch and collectibles this year. Among them is a brand-new tome compiling 30 years of Sonic history, characters, art, and lore as featured in video games going back to the Sega Genesis era. The Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is up for preorder now at Amazon, including a Deluxe Edition that comes with exclusive packaging and more. Releasing November 24, the Sonic encyclopedia is on sale for up to 40% off right now at Amazon. You'll also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee--if the price drops between when you preorder and the item ships, you'll only be charged the lowest price.

