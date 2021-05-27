newsbreak-logo
General Motors and Lockheed Martin team up to build lunar rover for NASA's return to the Moon

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
In brief: General Motors Co. and Lockheed Martin have been selected to develop rovers for humanity’s return to the Moon. The Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles that will be needed, is being designed to travel much further away from the landing site than earlier Apollo rovers, including the Moon's south pole.

TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998.

 https://www.techspot.com
