Happy Birthday: 10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000

Everyone and their mother has something to say about Porsha Williams these days, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t even on TV right now. But to be fair, Porsha dropped a bomb when she revealed that she received quite a massive engagement ring recently. No, not from Hot Dog Dennis McKinley, but Simon Guobadia. The ex-husband of her old friend Falynn Guobadia whom she brought to the show. New messy besties Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have let their feelings be known about the situation. Nene Leakes has also expressed her opinion, after some confusion. And fans have been flooding P’s comments so much that she limited them on Instagram. But what did she expect with this total betrayal of girl code?