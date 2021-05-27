The Digital Nomad - Alexander Fedorov & M1 MacBook Pro

Over at AO’s eBay storefront right now, you can bag a brand new 8GB RAM, 256GB storage M1 MacBook Air for just £857.85, down from £999. For whatever reason, the new laptop has been given an unmarked reduction on AO’s store to £903, but you can bring that price down even further by using the code PROMOFIVE at the checkout. This means that you’re effectively getting two discounts on what is still Apple’s most recently released laptop – that’s almost unheard of.