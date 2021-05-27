Cancel
The Digital Nomad - Alexander Fedorov & M1 MacBook Pro

By Yarrow
fcp.co
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted to follow your passion by traveling the world as a digital content creator? Modern filmmaking methods and distribution outlets have made that possible. One of those adventurers is Alexander Fedorov - photographer, filmmaker, and creator of the Bad Planet YouTube channel. Traveling lightly and equipped with his camera, M1 MacBook Pro, and Final Cut Pro, he has been able to explore interesting cultures around the globe. I recently connected with Fedorov in Vladivostok through Zoom as he prepares for his next expedition.

www.fcp.co
