MIMETAS Opens Phenotypic Screening Center

b3cnewswire.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLargest reported organ-on-a-chip screen ever performed on a 3D angiogenesis assay. LEIDEN, the Netherlands, May 27, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- MIMETAS, the global leader in human-relevant organ-on-a-chip models, has just opened their Phenotypic Screening Center. The center facilitates large-scale screening campaigns on Organ-on-a-Chip models, a powerful technology that improves the human physiological relevance of cultured tissues by utilizing microfluidic techniques. In contrast to other Organ-on-a-Chip platforms, the MIMETAS OrganoPlate® technology offers the scalability and the throughput needed for drug discovery studies.

www.b3cnewswire.com
#Phenotype#Europe#Drugs#Mimetas#Organoplate#Leiden University#Javascript#Drug Development#Microfluidics#Data Analysis#Molecular Imaging#Machine Learning
