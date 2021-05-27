MIMETAS Opens Phenotypic Screening Center
Largest reported organ-on-a-chip screen ever performed on a 3D angiogenesis assay. LEIDEN, the Netherlands, May 27, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- MIMETAS, the global leader in human-relevant organ-on-a-chip models, has just opened their Phenotypic Screening Center. The center facilitates large-scale screening campaigns on Organ-on-a-Chip models, a powerful technology that improves the human physiological relevance of cultured tissues by utilizing microfluidic techniques. In contrast to other Organ-on-a-Chip platforms, the MIMETAS OrganoPlate® technology offers the scalability and the throughput needed for drug discovery studies.www.b3cnewswire.com