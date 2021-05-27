Delena Nicole “Nikki” Hardesty, 32, of Crawford, passed away unexpectedly after injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Garrett County MD, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born in Oakland, MD, on December 20, 1988, a daughter of Douglas Allen Hardesty and Barbara June Tracey Hardesty both of Crawford. Forever cherishing their memories of Nikki’s loving and adventurous nature are her parents; four children: Chrissa Dawn Hardesty, Trinity Jade Hardesty, Rhianon Rain DeWitt, and Allison Skye Hardesty; two brothers: Trever Wayne Hardesty, and A.J. Hardesty both of Crawford; maternal grandmother, Mildred Tracey of Orlando; paternal grandmother, M. Gail Hardesty of Kitzmiller, MD; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Nikki was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandfather, Amon Tracey; and paternal grandfather, Jack Hardesty. Nikki graduated from Southern High School in Oakland, MD, in 2006. She furthered her education at International Beauty School in Cumberland, MD, and graduated as a beautician. Nikki worked at Visible Changes and Smartstyle in Maryland and also spent a couple years as a U.S. Postal Carrier. In her spare time, Nikki enjoyed writing poetry and riding ATVs in the mud. More than anything, Nikki loved her children. They were the light of her life and she cherished every moment she spent with them. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-6 p.m. on Friday May 28, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carl Fike officiating. Following services, Nikki’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Delena Nicole “Nikki” Hardesty. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.