Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford, WV

Delena Nicole “Nikki” Hardesty

WDTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelena Nicole “Nikki” Hardesty, 32, of Crawford, passed away unexpectedly after injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Garrett County MD, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born in Oakland, MD, on December 20, 1988, a daughter of Douglas Allen Hardesty and Barbara June Tracey Hardesty both of Crawford. Forever cherishing their memories of Nikki’s loving and adventurous nature are her parents; four children: Chrissa Dawn Hardesty, Trinity Jade Hardesty, Rhianon Rain DeWitt, and Allison Skye Hardesty; two brothers: Trever Wayne Hardesty, and A.J. Hardesty both of Crawford; maternal grandmother, Mildred Tracey of Orlando; paternal grandmother, M. Gail Hardesty of Kitzmiller, MD; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Nikki was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandfather, Amon Tracey; and paternal grandfather, Jack Hardesty. Nikki graduated from Southern High School in Oakland, MD, in 2006. She furthered her education at International Beauty School in Cumberland, MD, and graduated as a beautician. Nikki worked at Visible Changes and Smartstyle in Maryland and also spent a couple years as a U.S. Postal Carrier. In her spare time, Nikki enjoyed writing poetry and riding ATVs in the mud. More than anything, Nikki loved her children. They were the light of her life and she cherished every moment she spent with them. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-6 p.m. on Friday May 28, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carl Fike officiating. Following services, Nikki’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Delena Nicole “Nikki” Hardesty. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.wdtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MD
City
Wayne, WV
City
Orlando, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Crawford, WV
State
Maryland State
City
Jane Lew, WV
City
Kitzmiller, MD
County
Garrett County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Southern High School#Visible Changes#Smartstyle#U S Postal Carrier#Funeral Services#Daughter#Paternal Grandmother#Creek Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Fairmont, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Pastor from Puerto Rico has love for West Virginia and the Lord

FAIRMONT — Despite continually running away from the role, Abner Rodriquez is a second-generation pastor. Each time, he said, the Lord kept bringing him back to serve. His family came to the states from Puerto Rico when his father was appointed to serve as pastor of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Summers County, WVWVNews

2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
PoliticsThe Fayette Tribune

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. . May 12-14, 1921: Bullets peppered down on about a dozen mining towns in the Matewan-Williamson area, and nonunion miners fired back, in what became known as the Battle of the Tug. Three people were shot and killed.
Greenbrier County, WVWVNews

Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said. The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release. Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near...
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Garrett County reaches 2,000 COVID-19 cases

OAKLAND — Garrett County reached an unfortunate milestone this week, with the cumulative case count for COVID-19 reaching the 2,000 mark. As of Wednesday, there have been 2,008 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began more than a year ago. While the county has one of the lowest...
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Friendsville news

The first ever drive-thru “Relay for Gold” Luminaria event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The event is being sponsored by Relay for Life of Garrett County. Survivors can register online at www.relayforlife.org/garrettmd or by calling Linda Fike at 301-334-3558 or Linda Tomblin at 240-321-5006. Those registering will be entered in the drawing to win $50 gift baskets or the grand prize of a $100 gift card to Dutch’s. All survivors are invited to attend the drive-thru. All survivors will receive a goodie bag for attending. Enter the event from the U.S. 219 entrance and continue through the huts to exit out Mosser Road.
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Relay for Life of Garrett County United set for May 22

McHENRY — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Garrett County United invites the community to rally together during its Drive-Thru Luminaria Ceremony at the Ag Heritage Hall Fairgrounds from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 22, to help save lives from cancer. The planners noted that due to the pandemic,...
Lewis County, WVmybuckhannon.com

Lewis County man among three new COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday

This free update is made possible by Bacteria Busters, a Buckhannon-based business that is committed to keeping West Virginians safe by offering affordable, hospital-grade flu and COVID-19 disinfection solutions for both residential and commercial customers. Call them at 304-439-1032 or check out their website. The West Virginia Department of Health...