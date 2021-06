Following her stunning 2020’s debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits,” featuring Joey Fleming, GG Magree returns to Steve Aoki’s label with her new single “Loving You Kills Me,“ an emotive gem that fuses rock and electronic music. Opening with moody guitar chords, Magree’s heartfelt vocals immediately shine through as she belts out lyrics that paint a picture of loving someone so much that it hurts. The track’s bass-heavy, electric drop adds a dark and gritty edge to the otherwise romantic context, letting the world know that GG Magree is much more than just another pretty voice. The Australian powerhouse formerly made a name for herself through the raucous “Frontlines” with Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE, “Ghost” with Jauz or “Save My Grave” with Zeds Dead & DNMO. Read more about GG’s inspiration behind “Loving You Kills Me” below: