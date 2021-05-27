Cancel
Shopping

Fila Shoes less than 5 dollars $4.99

slickdeals.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaw multiple fila shoes at less than 5 dollars at Kohls. Price mistake. Limited sizes & color combinations are available for this price. I believe the price should have been 49.99 instead it 4.99. This deal may be eligible for up to 2.50% in Slickdeals Rewards (Cashback) via the Slickdeals...

slickdeals.net
Shoppingkentlive.news

Shoppers in love with 'dreamy' M&S bedding which is less than £20

Marks and Spencer have launched a 'dreamy' new bedding set shoppers just can't get enough of. The new duvet set has been described as 'dreamy' by shoppers who have found themselves falling in love. The themed bedding is a Percy Pig design and was shared this week by Facebook page...
Shoppingstampingwithjoni.com

Host Bonus Ends in Less Than 10 Days!

While there is not much on sale there is a bonus and a wait list. There is a host bonus through June 14! If you order or buy $250 or more in product you get the normal 10% of host rewards and a $25 bonus! Please let me know ASAP as my weekends are already full and I am now booking during the week!
RecipesPosted by
Woman's World

11 Foods You Should Stock Up On For Less at Dollar Tree

Most of us know we can find great deals at Dollar Tree, but the idea of buying food there tends to make people a little wary. I remember personally being shocked when a friend of mine revealed she regularly buys her eggs from the discount store — but they were perfectly fine! You can also find plenty of your favorite brand names lining the shelves at a cheaper price.
Skin Careabouther.com

The Less Than $15 Skincare Haul You Need

The assumption that good skincare doesn’t come cheap comes with the following question: are we overlooking cheaper brands because we think the more expensive ones are more effective?. If you’ve been trying to savor your skincare products, right down to squeezing and scraping everything you can from your pricey pot...
Internetthepaypers.com

Klarna launches shopping features that allows customers to pay in instalments at any retailer

Klarna has announced the launch of a new shopping feature that allows customers to pay in instalments at any retailer, even if it does not offer the service. Through the new app feature, customers can shop at any online retailer and use Klarna’s pay-in-3 directly in the app, regardless of whether the retailer has partnered with the Buy Now, Pay Later provider or not. Furthermore, customers can also use the app to set monthly budgets and personal spend limits.
Skin CarePosted by
WFMY NEWS2

The top rated sunscreen is less than $5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve all heard the warnings about skin cancer, but that doesn’t mean we always follow our doctor’s advice. So dermatologists try to make it easy by saying that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use. Consumer Reports tests sunscreen lotions and sprays. To test a...
ElectronicsPosted by
B98.5

Home Made Air Conditioner For Less Than $20

It's not even summer yet and the thermometer is due to hit the mid 90's today. Officially, the 2021 June solstice happens on Sunday, June 20, at 11:32 pm and even though we have a few cooler days ahead, you know we also have a few, if not several scorchers still on the way.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

McNugget sells for almost $100,000 on eBay

A McDonald's chicken McNugget was sold on eBay after more than 180 bids at a price just shy of $100,000. Why you may ask? Because it is shaped like a character from the popular video game "Among Us". The listing started at just 99 cents and then went completely viral, officially selling for $99,997.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionspot.com

Fashion-Forward Father’s Day Gifts for Less-Than-Dapper Dads

Our dads certainly taught us a lot. Like how to (successfully) change our oil, balance our checkbooks and ride our bicycles. Now it’s time to return the favor. It’s time to teach them a little something about fashion via our Father’s Day gifts. For instance they should know that they...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Improve Your Reading Habit With A Two-Year Subscription To Blinkist

Most people would like to read more books, and that usually means building a steady and consistent schedule. With Blinkist, you can now build your reading habit and improve your daily life with ease. This app lets you read or listen to key ideas from the best non-fiction books, all in 15-minute audio and text explainers. A two-year subscription is now available for just $99, which is 73 percent off its $383 list price. Take advantage of this special deal, which will only last for a few weeks.
Internetnewmilfordspectrum.com

How to Sell More on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Dates for Amazon Day 2021 have already been announced. One of the most anticipated ecommerce events of the year around the world will be held on June 27 and 28. Amazon Prime Day is 30 hours of special offers, Black Friday- or Cyber Monday-style, exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. It...
Augusta, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...
Electronicshd-report.com

Save $100 on Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Have you been waiting for a good price on some Beats wireless headphones? Right now, Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones. The Beats headphones (Model# MRJ62LL/A) are on sale today for $199 instead of the $299 list price. The headphones are rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,977 reviews, and are available in three different colors. Included with the purchase are 6 months of free Apple Music and Apple News. This deal may only be good for today, so jump over to Best Buy for more details.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

15 Best Photo Editing Apps For Your Android

Let’s admit, we all want to look cool in our photos because we share them on all social media networks like Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, etc. For that, we keep on editing photos to make them look perfect. Nowadays, technology has so improved that we can comfortably edit any image from our smartphone.
LifestylePosted by
Woman's World

Check Your Wallets! There Is a $2 Million Dime Floating Around

Prepare to regret not stopping to pick up every piece of spare change you see on the sidewalk; there’s a dime out there worth a whopping $1.9 million. Yowza! Surely you know that old, rare coins are worth a heck of a lot more than when they were minted, but there’s no denying that $2 million is quite literally a pretty hefty chunk of change.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Amazon’s stupidest Fire TV Stick 4K sale has just started

The Fire TV Stick 4K just went on sale for $39.99 and it’s the stupidest sale Amazon has ever had. At $10 off the regular price of $49.99, this is literally the least amount that Amazon ever discounts the Fire TV Stick 4K. Normally, I’d just call it a mediocre sale and move on, but with Prime Day less than 2 weeks away, what’s the point of this sale? All it’s going to do is annoy anyone who unknowingly buys it now because, in less than 2 weeks, they will see it for a lower price during Prime Day. While there are actually legitimately great early Prime Day deals going on right now, where the prices are lower than they have ever been for many Amazon devices, this Fire TV Stick 4K sale feels like Amazon is tricking people into thinking it too is an early Prime Day deal. Worse yet, the Fire TV Stick 4K was already on sale for this price as recently as 2 days ago and that sale lasted over a week. I feel sorry for all the people who get tricked by this sale. At least you reading this aren’t one of them. The Fire TV Stick 4K will likely be on sale for $24.99 within a couple of weeks, so wait until then if you’re interested in picking one up. Amazon will not refund you the difference if you buy it now and contact customer support in 2 weeks when it drops even lower.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...