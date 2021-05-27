Cancel
Jane Lew, WV

Shirley Juanita Starkey

WDTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Juanita Starkey, 79, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital She was born in Grantville on May 24, 1942, a daughter of the late Waitman Earl Glaspell and Ivalean Bennett Richards Sanford. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Denzil “Denny” Jenkins; one grandson, James Robert Davisson III; first husband, William Woodrow “Billy” Junkins Jr.; and step-father whom she loved as her own, Edward Richards. On June 4, 2011, Shirley married David Gene Starkey who survives. Shirley is also survived by three children: Marilyn Danby and husband, Bo, of Kevil, KY, Teresa Hathaway and husband, Greg, of Weston, and Jimmy Lee Jenkins of Jane Lew; fourteen grandchildren: Michael, Danielle, Tiffany, Stacy, Rachel, Julie, John, Amanda, Meredith, Gina, Logan, Tommy, Mattie and Kenesha; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three brothers: Johnny Richards and wife, Michelle, of Rock Cave, John Richards and wife, Patty, of Mansfield, OH, and Jimmy Richards of Jane Lew; two children-of-the-heart: James Hoffman and wife, Sarah, and Britiny Warnick; three life-long friends: Mavis Riffle, Betty Hornbeck, and Connie Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was a member of Broad Run Baptist Church in Jane Lew. She spent over 20 years as a glass worker at Mason Glass in Jane Lew and Honeycutt Glass in Good Hope. Shirley loved to handcraft beautiful heirlooms for her family by either quilting or crocheting. She also enjoyed listening to country music, especially Bill Anderson. In her younger years, Shirley was a member of the Jewel City Bowling League. She collected angels and had a special place in her heart for all animals. Shirley had a compassionate and caring heart and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Coffindaffer officiating. Interment will follow at Henry Cemetery on Sassafrass. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Shirley Juanita Starkey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.wdtv.com
