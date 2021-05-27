Cancel
Warren County, OH

ODOT to close local bridge for 50 days

By WKRC
WKRC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a Warren County bridge for 50 days beginning June 7. ODOT will close the Fosters Viaduct (US 22/3 bridge) over the Little Miami River. That closure is expected to lead to delays in the area. Crews will replace...

local12.com
Warren County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Warren County, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
