Julie Doucet Returns With “Time Zone J”

The Plymouth Civic League has announced that, with the lifting of COVID protocols, Music in Plymouth is back on and scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Hilde Performance Center. The event will be slightly smaller in scale and the Minnesota Orchestra will not perform. The event will include several music and dance performances and conclude with the signature fireworks display. There will also be limited concessions and attendees are welcome to bring picnics. “Music in Plymouth has always been an opportunity for our community to come together and now that we finally can - after so long - we are thrilled to do so,” said Mele Willis, spokesperson for the Plymouth Civic League. (Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth)