Julie Doucet Returns With “Time Zone J”
In their Winter 2022 catalog, Drawn & Quarterly have revealed they will be publishing “Time Zone J,” an autobiographical graphic novel by Canadian underground cartoonist Julie Doucet. Set in 1989, the book will follow a 23-year old Doucet as she flies to France to meet a soldier she befriended via fan mail. “Time is not on their side — the soldier is just on furlough for a few days — but the two make the most of their visit and discuss future plans, maybe even Christmas in Doucet’s city, Montreal.”www.multiversitycomics.com