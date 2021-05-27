Cancel
Books & Literature

Julie Doucet Returns With “Time Zone J”

By Christopher Chiu-Tabet
multiversitycomics.com
 8 days ago

In their Winter 2022 catalog, Drawn & Quarterly have revealed they will be publishing “Time Zone J,” an autobiographical graphic novel by Canadian underground cartoonist Julie Doucet. Set in 1989, the book will follow a 23-year old Doucet as she flies to France to meet a soldier she befriended via fan mail. “Time is not on their side — the soldier is just on furlough for a few days — but the two make the most of their visit and discuss future plans, maybe even Christmas in Doucet’s city, Montreal.”

www.multiversitycomics.com
