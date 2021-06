MEXICO - After a hiatus of a year and a half, due to COVID-19, Casey’s Cottage will finally be open to the public again. Admission will be free of charge (though donations are much appreciated) Saturdays and Sundays 2–4 p.m. or by appointment, beginning Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, as well as the Monday of Memorial Day weekend and the Monday of Labor day Weekend, also from 2-4 p.m.