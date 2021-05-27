The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes preview — Descent into darkness

In Their Words: “The song is about the dark struggles of life, and trying see the light in those dark times. My friends Phil Clarkin, Greg Bollinger, and Todd Ruffin put the video together. It was a real hoot and good chance to get some old friends together. Most of the video was shot at a venue called The Vanguard in Tulsa. The main character was played by another songwriter, Justin Bloss, and the character of “Marie” was played by our good friend Jaime Tovar. The live footage was shot at The Mercury Lounge, where we hold a weekly residence and just a really great space to work your craft. My hope is that everyone who listens can find something in the song they can relate to.” — Beau Roberson, Pilgrim.