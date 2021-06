Most college projects get tucked away into aptly titled folders on a computer, hidden from plain sight, rarely to ever even be thought of again. But for NYU alums Noah Yoo and Sedona Schat, their project— their alt pop group, Cafuné— was just too precious to tuck away. In fact, it is what kept them grounded through the post-grad transition, and more recently, during a global pandemic, ultimately leading to the recording of their debut album, Running, out on July 20th via their own Aurelians Club label. While it will include previously released singles, "Tek It" and "Want Me Out," the duo just released their official lead single, "High."