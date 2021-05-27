Cancel
ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals Incorporate MiGenTra GmbH - A Healthcare Transforming Medicines Company

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Germany and CAIRO, Egypt, May 27, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals announce the incorporation of ProBioGen's subsidiary "MiGenTra" with headquarters in Berlin and access to a site in Cairo, which will house its principal manufacturing plant. The formation of MiGenTra accelerates ProBioGen's 2030 growth roadmap and showcases that further growth is not limited to the ongoing capacity increase but reveals one of several significant steps in the diversification of ProBioGen's business.

