Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Covid-19 presents more avenues for helping community

By Greg Wehner, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 28, 2021) The late local physician, Dr. Ignatius DiNardo, was known for helping the underserved communities of the Eastern Shore. Whether he was caring for the patients as a physician or helping them cover their medical bills or co-pays, Dr. DiNardo would always find a way to help those being treated for chronic or life-threatening diseases at hospitals like Easton Memorial in Talbot County, Tidal Health in Salisbury, and Atlantic General in Berlin.

www.oceancitytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mental Health#San Francisco#Partnerships#Family Services#City Services#Health Services#Easton Memorial#Tidal Health#Atlantic General#Mccready Hospital#Medical Services#Medical Assistance#Riverside Memorial#Covid Prevention Supplies#Dr Dinardo#Legacy#Dr Ignatius Dinardo#Somerset County#Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

Railroads of the Eastern Shore with Lorett Treese

With news that President Biden plans to overhaul the Northeast Corridor Amtrak railway system with an infusion of $80 Billion as part of his infrastructure proposal, it was good timing to meet historian and author Lorett Treese and learn about the history of railroads on the Eastern Shore. Even if...
Wilmington, DEmyeasternshoremd.com

Msgr. William E. Koenig named 10th bishop of Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Pope Francis appointed the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, naming Msgr. William E. Koenig, a longtime pastor and administrator of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, May 5.. The appointment was announced in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. Bishop-elect...
Anne Arundel County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Anne Arundel County responds to Bay Crossing Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement

Anne Arundel County’s review of the Bay Crossing Study (BCS) Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) revealed that the study is flawed, and doesn’t justify its purpose or the need for a third span. The County’s comment on the DEIS, a review required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), raises serious concerns about appropriately addressing traffic congestion, travel demand, and impacts to sensitive environmental resources which adversely affect communities.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Chestertown hospital receives 'A' from Leapfrog

CHESTERTOWN — The hospital here was one of four University of Maryland Medical System facilities to earn an "A" in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. According to a news release, the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus in Baltimore City, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and UM Shore Medical Center at Easton all earned an “A.”
Salisbury, MDWMDT.com

Lower eastern shore celebrates National Salvation Army Week

SALISBURY, MD. – This week the motto is “Doing The Most Good,” at least for the Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore as National Salvation Army Week kicks off. Today, Officers and staff kicked off the week providing lunch to customers, showing their appreciation to the community. The organization...
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Murder on the Eastern Shore: The Craft of Mystery with Author Susan Reiss

From “Letters in Time” by Susan Reiss: Emma Chase moves to a quaint Cottage she inherited outside St. Michaels, Maryland. Her plan is to rest and recover from the horrendous car accident that almost took her life. When the movers find an antique plantation desk hidden in the garage, she has it moved into the Cottage. The next morning, a mysterious letter appears dated 1862 and signed by a stranger named Daniel, who declares his love for Emma. Does she believe in ghosts? Should she respond?
Books & Literaturestardem.com

Lowman's Letters: The Shore in numbers

Want quick highlights of life on the Shore? Try breaking it down into 10. However, for those who know — this is just the tip of the iceberg, or rather peninsula. 10) Washington College is 10th oldest college in the country, founded in 1782. 9) There are nine counties on...
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

ShoreRivers Reduces Vessel Discharge in Eastern Shore Waterways

ShoreRivers works to identify and address all pollution sources, including discharge from boats with marine sanitation devices. Boat discharge, especially in marinas, high boat traffic areas, and sheltered coves, can lead to nutrient or bacteria pollution hotspots that pose serious health risks to humans and animals. The newly-designated Chester River No Discharge Zone and the Miles and Wye pumpout boat help to eliminate the chance of boat discharge entering the waterways.
Talbot County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Senior centers plan for reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns

GRASONVILLE — Senior centers on the Eastern Shore are finally beginning to reopen their doors this month after being shutting down due to COVID-19. Some local senior centers are opening sooner than others. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order authorizing the reopening of senior centers across the state...
Delmar, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Tribute paid to Delmar Officer Keith Heacook

KENT ISLAND — On Sunday, May 2, shortly after 3 p.m., a hearse carrying the body of Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, made its way along Route 50, eastbound, as the honor guard procession moved through traffic. Police officers from across the Eastern Shore lined Route 50, parking their cars on the far right shoulder of the highway. The officers stood in front of their vehicles, together saluting as the procession passed by.
CollegesWMDT.com

UMES to hold modified in-person commencement for Class of 2021

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has announced plans to hold a modified, in-person commencement on May 14th. We’re told the commencement will be guided by precautions that adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols, including limiting the number of ticketed guests allowed to attend. Graduates will hear...
Queen Anne's County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

QA's narrows school superintendent search to three

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne's County Board of Education has narrowed its search for a superintendent to three finalists, Susan P. Brown, Andrei Ghelman and Patricia W. Saelens. The Maryland Association of Boards of Education has assisted in the search for a successor to Andre Kane, whose four-year contract ends...