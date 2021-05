Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name first published in 1980, Firestarter tells the story of Andy McGee and his daughter Charlie – a pair of psychics on the run from a government agency known as The Shop. When Andy was a college student, he met his wife Vicky while participating in a clinical trial for a drug called Lot Six, and while most of the subjects died during the experiment, he walked away with the ability to mentally “push” people, and she developed telepathy. Charlie, meanwhile, has her gifts passed down to her genetically, and it’s discovered that she can set fires with her mind a.k.a. pyrokinesis. Keeping close tabs on the family, The Shop attempts to abduct Charlie so that they can perform tests on her, but she is able to escape with her father, and together they try to find some kind of freedom while being hunted down.