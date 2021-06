Pre-order the new LP on limited white vinyl. Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz's post-metal side project Times of Grace have shared the second single from their first album in ten years, Songs of Loss and Separation, which arrives 7/16 via the band's own Wicked Good Records (pre-order it on limited white vinyl, with a signed print, in our store). Compared to the atmospheric, melodic lead single "Burden of Belief," new single "Medusa" is much heavier and more throat-shredding. It sounds very inspired by the Neurosis album that Times of Grace share a name with, and Jesse and Adam sound just as towering as that band does.