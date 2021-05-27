Cancel
Zai Lab Selects ENPICOM’s IGX Platform to Leverage New NGS-powered Antibody Discovery Workflows

 28 days ago

Zai Lab will use ENPICOM’s Antibody Discovery Module to expand its pipeline of innovative drugs and discover new therapeutic candidates. ‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, The Netherlands, May 27, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ENPICOM, an innovative bioinformatics software engineering company, announced today that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the U.S., has signed a subscription agreement for ENPICOM’s IGX Platform. The IGX Platform with its Antibody Discovery Module (ADM) is a software platform engineered to assist researchers in diversifying and improving their candidate pools by selecting genetic sequences relating to a set of desired therapeutic characteristics from a database of millions of such sequences. Zai Lab intends to implement Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) as an additional technology to optimize its antibody selection.

