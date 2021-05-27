Philadelphia 76ers Ban Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

The Sixers fan who made headlines for dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards player Russell Westbrook’s head during a Wednesday night basketball game has had his season-pass tickets yanked and will be banned from the Wells Fargo Center. “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the Philadelphia 76ers said in their statement. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.” A video shows Westbrook limping towards the exit tunnel after tweaking his ankle during the game, before the audience member pours popcorn on his head from his seat above. Westbrook needed to be physically restrained from going to find the miscreant. The popcorn dumper was reportedly ejected from the game shortly thereafter. “I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens.” said a seething Westbrook of the incident. “In these arenas, you gotta start protecting players.”