Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pride as Wisbech students join National Reading Champions Quiz

By Sarah Cliss
fenlandcitizen.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams had great fun when they represented Thomas Clarkson Academy at the National Reading Champions Quiz. Competing against 34 other teams, the Wisbech school's Year 7 and 8 students went head to head against other students from across the region in the ultimate test of their reading knowledge. Online...

www.fenlandcitizen.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisbech#Online Students#School Teachers#Inspiration#The Wisbech School#Collecting Society#Tca#Quiz Questions#School Librarians#Fun#Books#Teacher Isobelle Robinson#Pleasure#Superstars#Mr Dilly#Author Julian Sedgwick#Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

EHS names PRIDE Students of the Year

As part of Enterprise High School’s campaign to increase the ratio of positive interactions with students and faculty, the Foundations team and Principal Stan Sauls chose to poll faculty in nominating an EHS PRIDE Student of the Year for grade levels 9-12. The PRIDE award was based on EHS’s guidelines...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Students beat teachers in high school reading challenge

Skiatook High School hosted a reading challenge between the students and the teachers. The challenge ran from January through May. The students beat the teachers by reading five more books. "I can't deny that I wasn't a little bit happy the kids beat us. It just shows how strong the...
Educationakronschools.com

Join I Promise Students and Teachers

The Global Threads Launch Party will be held virtually via Zoom and in the I Promise School lunchroom (by VIP invitation only) on May 28 from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the project, meet the journalists and ask questions. The event is sponsored by Global Ties Akron, a company with programs that strengthen academic, cultural, corporate, organizational and personal ties between Northeast Ohio and the world. Celebrate the I Promise School Global Threads team including student citizen journalists, teachers and featured community members; and journey around the world virtually to learn more about the Akron Congolese and Karen communities. Click here to register for the Zoom celebration >>.
Educationtheedadvocate.org

7 Active Reading Techniques for Students

Active reading strategies can help students in focusing on and retaining information. But you need to make some effort and some time to develop this skill. You can follow these active reading techniques to get started. Identify Unfamiliar Words. Many times we tend to skip words that we do not...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Crater student places at DECA nationals

May 19—Crater High junior Lily Young placed second in marketing communications at the Distributive Education Clubs of America International Career Development Conference, the best individual finish in school history. Young and Crater senior Abe Hull, who competed in quick-serve restaurant management, advanced to the finals after performing well at DECA's...
Tempe, AZtempe.gov

Experience Corps reading tutors bridge gap for students

Tempe, AZ - Nearly 90 elementary students in Tempe boosted their reading skills this school year thanks to the work of dedicated Experience Corps volunteers, who shifted to virtual tutoring from in-person sessions in order to continue serving children in need of extra help. The City of Tempe’s AARP Foundation...
Columbiana County, OHReview

Students, teachers to pilot summer reading program

LISBON — Select community members and local students will be piloting a community-wide summer reading program — minus the homework. The Columbiana County Educational Service Center along with the Columbiana County Business Advisory Council are introducing a summer book club and study to local professionals, residents and students with plans to open it to the public this fall, according to Marie Williams, director of teaching and learning at CCESC.
Montgomery, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Morningview Elementary students celebrated for success in reading competition

Thirteen Morningview Elementary students were honored for their completion of the school's reading competition during a Wednesday morning celebration. The school challenged its 320 2nd through 5th graders to read 40 books in just shy of four weeks. Upon completing the book, students had to score a 70 or higher on a reading test for it count toward the overall goal.
Loudon, TNNews-Herald.net

LHS students preparing for nationals

Two Loudon High School Future Business Leaders of America members will compete at the national level in June. Recent LHS graduate Jacob May and rising senior Jonah Davis placed second and third, respectively, at the state level in a recent competition. May represented LHS in the supply-chain management category, while Davis competed in impromptu speaking.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Points of PRide Celebrates Public Relations Students and Alumni

The College of Communication and the Arts announced the recipient of the PR Impact Award for distinguished program alumni and honored graduates of its public relations program at the annual Points of PRide ceremony on May 6. Celebrating the strong alumni network and the accomplishments of students as future professionals,...
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida to send books to students who struggle with reading

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 500,000 Florida students in grades K-5 are eligible to receive a new book in the mail once a month under legislation currently awaiting the governor’s signature. The state’s first ever book distribution program is designed to help struggling readers. Florida’s latest test results show four...
Florence, AZpinalcentral.com

Students excel on National German Exam

QUEEN CREEK — American Leadership Academy-Ironwood students Dalton Williams and Maya Horckmans of Florence earned bronze medals (top 70th percentile) on the 2021 National German Exam in the school’s first year offering German. In all, 17 ALA-Ironwood students placed: Sofia Conti, Sofia Todesco, Kimball Jones, and Meili Kent earned gold...
Woodland, WAColumbian

Woodland students get free bikes for reading skills

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools’ elementary school students recently participated in Woodland Reads, a teacher-led program that aims to increase family togetherness and students’ reading skills, throughout the month of April. Students were provided free books and at the end of the monthlong event, each student was entered into a raffle by correctly answering questions about their book. They had a shot at a free bicycle and helmet donated by the Woodland-Kalama Masonic Lodge No. 17. On May 7, Ron Horn, the master of the Masonic lodge, presented bikes to students who won the drawing at each elementary school. Columbia and North Fork elementary schools each received four bikes and Yale Elementary received two bikes. “The Mason mission is about knowledge and the belief that the more people can educate themselves, the better they will make society overall,” Horn said. “The members of the lodge missed doing this event last year, so we were excited to start it up again and plan to continue doing it every year.”
EntertainmentColumbia Star

Dreher student joins Blackpink

Blackpink, a Korean girls music group, recently announced its newest member, Damarea Ogbuewu, a student at Dreher High School. Ogbuewu will be the lead singer in the group along with members, Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. Ogbuewu hopes to incorporate her newest song, “Passport,” into the group’s lineup.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Hogg student wins national award

Enya Krathaus recently learned she was one of a record nine Houston ISD students from six campuses who won a national gold medal in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Krathaus said she has been reading about some of the famous former recipients this week, such as artist Andy Warhol and filmmakers Ken Burns and Stephen King, who won Scholastic Awards when they were teenagers.
Educationtheedadvocate.org

How To Assess Your Students’ Reading Progress

When it comes to education, students must be regularly assessed to track and monitor their progress. There are various ways this can be done – with that being said, the task is slightly more complicated when discussing reading. Students cannot only write a test to display their abilities. For this...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Quiz: Which LGBTQ Book Should You Read for Pride?

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, which means rainbows everywhere and time for you to finally read all those great LGBTQ books on your TBR. It would be an understatement to say that you have a lot of great books to choose from. And I mean a lot. Consider these swoony queer romances, this list of 2021 LGBTQ books by Black authors to preorder, and queernorm books where homophobia and transphobia don’t exist — the dream. There’s a whole world of amazing LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction out there and it’s growing all the time.
Perkins Township, OHSandusky Register

Perkins students read alumna's book

PERKINS TWP. — One dog's fictional adventure has "pawsome" lessons anyone can learn from. Furry Elementary students recently spoke with 2011 Perkins graduate Lauren Mowles via Zoom after reading “Juliet's Journey: Happiest at Home,” a 22-page children's book she recently published. Together, students read Mowles’ book about her dog, Juliet,...