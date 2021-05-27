Senator Murray Introduces Sweeping Legislation to Ensure Kids Don’t Go Hungry When School is Out
(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Representatives Mike Levin (D-CA) and Jahana Hayes (D-CT) introduced the Stop Child Hunger Act, which would provide families who have children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals with an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card when school is not in session, such as during Summer or Winter break, or when schools are operating remotely or in a hybrid model.gorgenewscenter.com