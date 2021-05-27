newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Picturestart Set Live-Action Comedy 'Strays' at Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitled “Strays,” the film is an adult comedy and original pitch from writer Dan Perrault (“American Vandal”), about an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. More from Variety. The project will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, who just made his narrative...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Annie Mumolo
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Amy Pascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Universal Pictures#Film Producer#Comedy Star#Film Star#Barb Star Go#Rabbit Hole Productions#Ip#Uta#Caa#Management 360#Netflix#Variety S Newsletter#Vista Del Mar#Lord Miller#Exclusive#Drama#Writer Dan Perrault#Original Content#Original Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Set to Direct Pandemic Film

Universal has tapped Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct a film adaptation of the book The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, which was written by Michael Lewis, and follows the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next few years there will be tons and tons of pandemic films. There...
MoviesComicBook

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Featurette Reveals Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Influences

Released on Netflix last week, The Mitchells vs. The Machines marks the latest project from The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Like their Oscar winning Sony Pictures Animation movie, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a hyper stylized piece of work and in a new video they actually elaborate on how their work on Spider-Verse actively influenced what they did with the film. Speaking in the video they reveal that for the movie they even took on some of the tools developed for Spider-Verse and "bent them," focusing on making the movie feel like a living painting over a comic book image.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: Watch Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Mike Rianda Discuss 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' in 40-Minute Spoiler Interview

[Editor's note: The above interview contains spoilers for The Mitchells vs. the Machines.]. Animation is not a genre, it’s a medium. The possibilities are endless, and yet a not-insignificant amount of major studio-produced animated movies seem to follow well-worn territory again and again, almost beat-for-beat. Which is why it’s so refreshing when something like The Mitchells vs. the Machines comes along. In the vein of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Mitchells vs. the Machines embraces the boundless creativity that’s possible when working in animation, pushing the medium forward in ways that are exciting and eye-popping and yet also fully in step with the film’s characters and themes. Ensuring that the central family's story arc felt real and thematically engaging was of the utmost importance, as director/co-writer Mike Rianda and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained to me in a recent extended, exclusive interview about the making of the film.
Public HealthA.V. Club

Phil Lord and Chris Miller to try and pull an Adam Mckay with serious COVID pandemic movie

Transitioning from funny movies to “funny” movies that are actually about real shit has gone really well for Adam McKay, effectively giving him a second career as a serious filmmaker (even though the “we strictly do ‘80s Joel” moment in Step Brothers was already better than most movies), and now it looks like a couple of other comedy directors are going to try and make a similar career move.
Moviesktbb.com

Marvel moves: Oscar Isaac confirmed as Moon Knight for Disney+; Sony bags Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter

Marvel has finally confirmed what fans have known for months -- Star Wars sequel star Oscar Isaac will headline the studio's upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT,'" Marvel tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the fact that Isaac's character, Mark Spector -- an ex-Marine-turned-mercenary -- has multiple alter-egos. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced, but Variety reports that Ethan Hawke has been cast as the lead villain and Ramy's May Calamawy is attached in an unknown role.
MoviesMountain Press

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller developing Strays

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are developing a new live-action comedy film 'Strays'. The filmmaking duo - whose previous work includes 'The Lego Movie' and '21 Jump Street' - are working with Universal for the comedy flick about an abandoned dog who teams up with other stray pooches to get revenge on his former owner.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Tyner Rushing Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller 'The Terminal List' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyner will play James Reece’s (Pratt) close friend Liz Riley, a former Army pilot, who is described as being “equal parts wit and warmth.” The character hails from Alabama, and her friends — especially James Reece — mean everything to her. As they’ve been to hell and back together, there’s no danger she wouldn’t face for them. “When the going gets tough, this ‘Bama born badass only gets tougher,” Amazon says.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Lindsay Lohan to Return to Acting by Starring in Netflix Christmas Romantic Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. The streamer has made a robust business out of Christmas fare, and its original movies such as “Jingle Jangle,” “A Christmas Prince,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Princess Switch” (inspired by Lohan’s “The Parent Trap”) have become instant (and repeatable) holiday classics.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Peter Murrieta Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Under the deal, Murrieta will develop original content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He was previously an executive producer on “Mr. Iglesias” at Netflix and recently co-wrote the Lifetime movie “Feliz Navidad” with his wife Aliza, with Mario Lopez starring. He was also the showrunner and executive producer on the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” His other credits include “Superior Donuts” and “One Day at a Time.”
MoviesSFGate

'Cruella' Star Emma Stone Says Disney Villain Ursula Should Get Her Own Movie

Disney’s new “Cruella” tells the origin story of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as the titular character with Emma Thompson playing her nemesis, fashion designer Baroness von Hellman. Variety’s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin asked the cast of the film which other Disney villains...
CollegesSFGate

University of North Carolina School of the Arts Names Deborah LaVine as Dean of School of Filmmaking (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent filmmaker and educator Deborah LaVine has been tapped to run the film program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). Lavine, who will serve as dean of the school of filmmaking effective July 1, joins UNCSA from California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) where she was program director of the graduate-level film directing program.
TV & Videos/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam’ Coming in June, Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’ & More

Want to watch Teen Titans GO! watch Space Jam in an MST3K-style animated special? Care to see Stan Lee looking almost unrecognizable in a video form 1966? Is Thor getting back in shape for Thor: Love & Thunder? Want to see a bloodier version of The Suicide Squad green band trailer? Did you think news of Todd Phillips writing a Joker sequel was a recent update? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Moviesfilm-book.com

KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.