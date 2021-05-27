KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs (KULR)

Hybrid and electric vehicles have increased in popularity over the years and inevitable that they will be more prevalent in the future, so it’s important to understand them as much as possible. If you have done any research on hybrid or electric vehicles like a Toyota Prius or a Tesla, then you may be familiar with the terms “nickel-metal hydride” and “lithium-ion.” These terms are referring to what the hybrid and electric vehicle’s batteries are made out of. But which type of battery is better?