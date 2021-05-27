Cancel
KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs (KULR)

By Stock Day Media
stockdaymedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) – a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.

