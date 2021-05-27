Cancel
Fulton, NY

Fulton's Tunes In June Restaurant Vendors Announced

By Contributor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2, 2021 - Music by Jack and Faye Duo and sponsored by Eastern Shore Associates. Food will be offered by Red Baron Pizza, known for their delicious pizza, wings, salads and great daily lunch specials. June 9th - Music by Dave Domicolo and sponsored by the Fulton Community Development...

