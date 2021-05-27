First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

It's hard to argue how Netflix's Cobra Kai met and exceeded all expectations when it initially premiered on YouTube before settling into its new home for season three. You can even make the case that it's superior to The Karate Kid films that preceded it. While the TV series initially started out with the original rivals from the 1984 film with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso and their original actors reprising their respective roles in William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, it not only expanded their stories as a true sequel in addition to the new characters but also brought the various familiar faces from the first three films in more than glorified cameos. While promoting their latest Hulu comedy Plan B, creators and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald spoke to Collider about what's to come in season four and what the future holds for Cobra Kai.