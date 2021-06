HIGH POINT, N.C. — Restaurants are turning toward a new federal grant program to get much-needed relief in the pandemic. At the beginning of May, applications opened for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a $28.6 billion grant program backed by Congress. Restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses could apply to receive funding to cover pandemic-related losses up to $10 million per business, or $5 million per physical location. The businesses won’t have to pay back the funds, if used by March 2023.