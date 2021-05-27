There’ll soon be a new way to buy a Sony PS5 in the UK

Sony has confirmed it plans to sell the PS5 console direct to customers in the UK and Europe from later this year.

The gaming giant is launching the PlayStation Direct store in the UK during the next 12 months after previously experiencing success with a US version, which opened in 2019.

The new plans to expand in Britain, alongside Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg were confirmed during an investor relations event this week, reported first by VGC.

During the presentation, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan himself said: “PlayStation Direct has achieved significant revenue in the US market within little more than a year of starting operations.”

“We plan for 300 percent further growth within this fiscal year, helped by our upcoming launch in Europe.”

The decision will open another avenue for gamers to acquire the sought after PS5 consoles in the UK, but whether it will improve access to the best PS5 games remains to be seen. Gamers in the US haven’t necessarily experienced more success than when attempting to buy a PS5 on PlayStation direct, compared with third-party retailers. Some have reported being stuck in queues for hours on end only to be greeted with out of stock notifications once they reach the front of the line.

The store doesn’t appear to be any more effective at stopping scalpers obtaining the consoles ahead of genuine gamers either. That’s disappointing because there’s a window for Sony to prioritise its loyal customers here.

Analysis – An opportunity for a fairer system?

Sony could leverage a little of its muscle and knowledge to stop scalpers snapping up the ultra limited supplies of the next-gen machine. In theory it should be easy to correlate the email addresses with PlayStation accounts and PS Plus memberships.

You feel that if Sony had cared about this from the beginning it would have arranged a pre-order system that prioritised those who’ve gamed with the company down the years. Alas, it has not happened and the joys of free market capitalism have been allowed to flourish to the detriment of gamers.