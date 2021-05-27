Kriseman Says He Can’t Negotiate With Rays Due To Minority Owner Lawsuit

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”