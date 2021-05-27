Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kriseman Says He Can’t Negotiate With Rays Due To Minority Owner Lawsuit

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he wants a lawsuit resolved before he continues negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays over the team's future in the city. Minority owners in the team are suing principal owner Stu Sternberg. The lawsuit, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, alleges Sternberg conspired to take full control of the ball club and held secret negotiations with Canadian officials over a plan to split seasons between Montreal and Florida.

