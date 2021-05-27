Kriseman Says He Can’t Negotiate With Rays Due To Minority Owner Lawsuit
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he wants a lawsuit resolved before he continues negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays over the team's future in the city. Minority owners in the team are suing principal owner Stu Sternberg. The lawsuit, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, alleges Sternberg conspired to take full control of the ball club and held secret negotiations with Canadian officials over a plan to split seasons between Montreal and Florida.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu