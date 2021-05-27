Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suwanee, GA

SANUWAVE Health Presents dermaPACE System Treatment Study Results Showing Enhanced Localized Wound Tissue Oxygenation (SNWV)

By Stock Day Media
stockdaymedia.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation advanced wound care medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures and the research for new applications for focused, shockwave systems in the non-medical field today presented results from a clinical case series that demonstrated improved wound healing when treated with its FDA-cleared, non-invasive pulsed acoustic cellular expression system dermaPACE® System. The study: A Non-invasive Focused Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy System Promotes Increased Tissue Oxygen Saturation in Chronic Wounds in Persons with Diabetes, was published in the American Journal of Nursing Science in May 2021.

stockdaymedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwanee, GA
Local
Georgia Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Standard Treatment#Medical Treatment#Clinical Practice#Chronic Inc#Patient Care#Ga Accesswire#Americans#Snwv#Energy First#Company#Mz Group#Sanuwave Health Inc#Dermapace System#Musculoskeletal Tissue#Tissue Oxygen Saturation#Wound Healing#Vascular Structures#Medical Systems#Diabetic Foot Ulcers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
CancerThe Daily Collegian

New tissue-closure model may aid in promotion of faster wound healing

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The observation of a previously undetected biological mechanism for closing gaps in living tissue improves basic understanding of the wound-healing process and may one day inform strategies to speed healing after surgery, according to a team of Penn State and Singapore researchers. "Our research asks a...
HealthMedscape News

Psoriasis Treatment With Biologics: 5 Things to Know

Psoriasis affects at least 100 million people worldwide, with plaque psoriasis (also referred to as psoriasis vulgaris) being the most common form. Although many different medication options are available for psoriasis, the type of treatment prescribed is chosen on the basis of severity and percentage of body surface area (BSA) affected (eg, mild, moderate, moderate to severe, or severe disease). Moderate psoriasis involves 3%-10% of the BSA, while severe psoriasis involves greater than 10%. For moderate to severe psoriasis, the American Academy of Dermatology and National Psoriasis Foundation Guidelines recommend systemic treatments, including biologic agents.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

New Results From Capmatinib Study Show Promise for Patient Outcomes

Data were presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference. New data presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference support capmatinib (Tabrecta; Novartis) as a beneficial treatment option for patients with MET exon 14 skipping mutation (METex14) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

NeuroMetrix Announces That Top-Line Results From A Randomized Controlled Trial Of Quell® For Treatment Of Fibromyalgia To Be Presented At Two Upcoming Pain Medicine Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that top-line results from a randomized controlled trial of Quell in patients with fibromyalgia will be presented at two upcoming pain medicine conferences. The double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial was conducted at the Center for Pain Management,...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Findings Link Olaparib as Maintenance Drug to Reduced Disease Progression in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Study results demonstrated consistent benefit across higher and lower-risk patients. In women with advanced ovarian cancer, a PARP inhibitor used as maintenance therapy after primary treatment has been shown to significantly lengthen progression-free survival (PFS). The drug, olaparib (Lynparza; AstraZeneca), is an oral targeted chemotherapy drug that stops the cancer...
HealthMedagadget.com

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market | Increasing Incidence of Respiratory Failures drive the Market

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market is likely to be driven by the augmented government spending on the advancement and development of the product. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine is the one that is similar to the device that is used in open-heart surgery. It oxygenates and pumps blood outof the body of the patient and enables lungs and heart to do the rest.
Cancerroi-nj.com

Atlantic Health presents 7 studies at prestigious ASCO meeting

In a nod to the research that is being done at Atlantic Health, seven Atlantic Health System Cancer Care physicians were the lead or co-authors of seven original studies to be presented and published this week at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The event, held virtually...
Public HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Study finds trust in our public health system eroding

According to a February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care” during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive’s Ron Shinkman, “of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities.”
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting CosentyxÂ® as a potential treatment in a JIA population at EULAR 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to worsening of symptoms1. ) vs. placebo (P<.001 in pediatric patients with>two subtypes...
Canceronclive.com

Rituximab Maintenance Improves Time-to-Next Treatment and OS in Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Time-to-next treatment and overall survival were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab maintenance after first-line treatment with bendamustine and rituximab or R-CHOP in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Time-to-next treatment (TTNT) and overall survival (OS) were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent And HUTCHMED Release Phase 1b Preliminary Results Of TYVYT (Sintilimab Injection) Plus Fruquintinib As A Third Line Treatment For Advanced Colorectal Cancer At ASCO Annual Meeting 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announced with HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) that the results of the Phase 1b study in advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients were released today in an poster discussion at the 2021 American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Anavex Life Sciences Reports New Publication In Medical Journal Elucidating The Mechanism Of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) And ANAVEX®3-71 (AF710B) Related To The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported that ANAVEX ®2-73 ( blarcamesine) and ANAVEX ®3-71 ( AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets , titled " The emerging role of the sigma-1 receptor in autophagy: Hand-in-hand targets for the treatment of Alzheimer's". 1.
AgricultureNews-Medical.net

Nicotinamide can help stimulate plant immune systems, shows study

Fungal diseases in cereal crops cause major economic losses and also threaten human and livestock health, because some fungi produce powerful toxins that might enter the food chain. Farmers use fungicides to control crop diseases, such as wheat head blight. Although agrochemicals are rigorously tested for safety, there can be concerns over chemical residues in food.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Personalized, Electronic Health Record-Integrated Decision Aid for Stroke Prevention in Atrial Fibrillation: A Small Cluster Randomized Trial and Qualitative Analysis of Efficacy and Acceptability.

By Stacey L Schott,Julia Berkowitz,Shayne E Dodge,Curtis L Petersen,Catherine H Saunders,Navjot Kaur Sobti,Keren Xu,Megan Coylewright. Shared decision-making in cardiology is increasingly recommended to improve patient-centeredness of care. Decision aids can improve patient knowledge and decisional quality but are infrequently used in real-world practice. This mixed-methods study tests the efficacy and acceptability of a decision aid integrated into the electronic health record (Integrated Decision Aid [IDeA]) and delivered by clinicians for patients with atrial fibrillation considering options to reduce stroke risk. We aimed to determine whether the IDeA improves patient knowledge, reduces decisional conflict, and is seen as acceptable by clinicians and patients.