SANUWAVE Health Presents dermaPACE System Treatment Study Results Showing Enhanced Localized Wound Tissue Oxygenation (SNWV)

According to a February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care” during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive’s Ron Shinkman, “of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities.”