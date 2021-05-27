newsbreak-logo
Clayhole, KY

Yvonne Moore Fugate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYvonne Moore Fugate, age 80, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 5, 1941, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Jim and Myrtle Hollan Moore.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Beecher Fugate.-Four sons: Albert Fugate, Alvis Ray Fugate, George Fugate, and Jordan “Bucky” Fugate.-A granddaughter: Mary Gail Fugate. -Brother: Buford Moore.-She is survived by a longtime loving companion: Bobby Stacy of Clayhole, KY.- Four sons: James (Bobbie Jo) Fugate, Michael (Josie) Fugate, Eugene (Nellie) Fugate, Douglas DeWayne (Lynn) Fugate all of Clayhole, KY.- -A sister: Lula (Dickie) Spicer; -Brothers: Hubert (LaDonna) Moore, Russell Moore, and James Moore.-Daughters in law: Charlotte Fugate and Melissa Fugate.–A special grandson: Michael Scott Fugate: -A special great-grandson: Cody Getson.-Grandchildren: JP Fugate, Brad Fugate, Barbara Henson, Christy Fugate, Joanne Hall, Connie Fugate, Dosha “Cricket” Fugitt, Corbett Prater, Kahlia Fugate, Robert Butler, Susan Butler, Tiffany Gross.- A host of great grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler and Krouc Noble officiating.-Burial in the Harvey Bend Cemetery # 2 at Fugates Fork Road, Hardshell, KY. -Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Current Covid-19 regulations will be observed.

